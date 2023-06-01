Central Railway achieves remarkable progress in local trains' punctuality and freight loading, sets new records

Central Railway | File

Central Railway (CR) has made commendable progress in enhancing the punctuality of local train services and achieving remarkable freight loading figures, according to data released on Thursday.

Punctuality rate increases to 95.99%

CR's Mumbai division witnessed a notable increase in the punctuality of local train services in May 2023 compared to the same month last year. The punctuality rate reached an impressive 95.99%, surpassing the previous year's 94.76% and showcasing a notable improvement of 1.2%. This improvement is attributed to recent infrastructural projects completed in the Mumbai Division, including the permanent closure of Level Crossing Gate No. 60 and 61 between Khadavali and Vasind, which has positively impacted train operations in the section.

Improved safety and operational efficiency

Furthermore, the commissioning of a new electronic interlocking system with dual Visual Display Units (VDU) at Vasind on May 7, 2023, has significantly enhanced safety and operational efficiency, contributing to the improved frequency and punctuality of local train services.

In terms of freight loading, CR has achieved remarkable milestones, setting new records and registering substantial revenue growth. In May 2023, CR achieved its highest-ever freight loading volume, surpassing the previous record set in May 2022. The impressive figure reached 7.53 million tonnes, representing a significant increase of 3.21% and highlighting CR's exceptional performance in freight transportation during this period.

The freight revenue earned by Central Railway in May 2023 amounted to Rs. 778.95 crore, exhibiting notable growth of 8.5% compared to the revenue of Rs. 717.90 crore generated in May 2022. This increase in revenue underscores CR's efficiency and success in transporting various commodities.

Freight loading witnesses exemplary performance

A senior officer of CR, attributed the success in freight loading to improved performance across multiple commodities. The loading of cement and clinker experienced a substantial increase, with 236 rakes loaded in May 2023 compared to 171 rakes in May 2022. Fertilizers also witnessed a positive trend, with 114 rakes loaded in May 2023 compared to 88 rakes the previous year.

Other notable improvements include the loading of automobiles, which increased from 63 rakes in May 2022 to 74 rakes in May 2023. Container loading saw a notable improvement of 7.1%, reaching 751 rakes in May 2023 compared to 701 rakes the previous year. Significant increases were also observed in the loading of petroleum products, iron and steel, iron ore, and de-oiled cakes.

CR's strides in infra and operations

CR has also made significant strides in infrastructure and operational advancements. The diversion of iron slabs loading from road traffic to railways was successfully implemented, with iron slabs being loaded in private containers from Navkar Siding Somatne to Ahmedabad on the Western Railway for the first time. This showcases CR's efforts to optimize freight transportation and reduce road congestion.

Additionally, the revision of loco speeds on the Diva-Vasai Road and Diva-Roha routes has enhanced operational efficiency and reduced travel times, further contributing to CR's overall success in freight transportation.