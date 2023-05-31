Central Railway (Mumbai division) to improve accessibility with installation of nearly 50 new escalators at train stations | File

The Ministry of Railways has approved a budget of Rs 48.05 crore for the installation of new escalators at railway stations within the Mumbai division of the Central Railway (CR). Senior officials have confirmed and stated that this will help facilitate the installation of nearly 50 additional escalators at stations with daily footfalls of over 25,000.

Enhancing customer experience

“The aim is to enhance passenger convenience and improve the overall commuting experience,” said an official. This initiative is part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme that “aims to modernise railway stations across the country and provide state-of-the-art facilities for passengers”.

CR equipped with 100+ escalators

The Mumbai division of the CR is currently equipped with 123 escalators spread across 80 stations. However, according to passengers’ associations, the need for additional escalators has become apparent with over 38 lakh passengers utilising the division’s extensive network of more than 1,800 local services.

“The introduction of these new escalators will greatly alleviate congestion and make navigating the stations more efficient for the millions of commuters who rely on the CR’s Mumbai division each day.

Passengers will experience improved accessibility and enhanced ease of movement within the stations,” said officials, adding that the project is expected to be completed by the end of the current financial year