'Convincing women to pay fines is more challenging': CR Mumbai division Head TC

Sudha Dwivedi, a head ticket checker in the Central Railways Mumbai division, has been serving in the field for over a decade. Throughout her career, she has faced various challenges, including passengers attempting to bribe her or becoming verbally abusive. However, one of the most significant hurdles she encounters is collecting fines from women passengers.

"Convincing women train commuters to pay fines is more challenging than with their male counterparts," said Sudha Dwivedi.

Importance of enforcing rules

"Women often attempt to justify their actions using different excuses, such as financial constraints or a lack of awareness about the rules. Some passengers even become emotional, occasionally shedding tears during these interactions" further added Sudha.

Recognizing the difficulties faced by women passengers, Dwivedi acknowledges their financial limitations and domestic responsibilities. Nevertheless, she believes in the importance of enforcing the rules and collecting fines from those who break them. By upholding the regulations, she ensures that people do not take advantage of the system.

To tackle the resistance from women passengers, Dwivedi has developed various strategies. She approaches the situation with patience and understanding, often offering assistance to help them find a way to pay the fine. Additionally, she takes the opportunity to educate them about the significance of adhering to the rules.

"I understand it's not always easy," says Dwivedi, "but it is crucial to empathize with their circumstances and assist them in finding a solution."

Hesitant to accept faults

Sudha started her career with Central Railway as an announcer in 1993, in 2006 she was promoted to a ticket checker after clearing a departmental exam.

Dwivedi's dedication to her work has earned her the respect of her colleagues and superiors. Her exceptional performance as a ticket checker has made her the highest earner among all the women ticket checkers in the Mumbai division in the last financial year.

"Offenders are often hesitant to accept their fault, trying to justify their actions with various excuses," explains Sudha, highlighting the uphill battle she faces when dealing with women passengers. Domestic responsibilities and financial constraints contribute to this hesitation, while some working professional women struggle to acknowledge their faults due to ego-related issues.

An exceptional ticket checker

Despite these challenges, Sudha's exceptional performance has garnered numerous accolades and recognition. In the previous financial year alone, she detected an impressive 6,918 cases of travelling without a proper ticket in the Suburban section of Central Railways Mumbai division, making her the highest earner among all women ticket checkers in the city.

The Central Railways Mumbai division operates over 1800 suburban services, with approximately 40 lakh passengers, out of which 21 per cent are women commuters.

Balancing family responsibilities with a demanding job is no easy feat for Sudha. Her day starts early, preparing breakfast for her family before catching the 6:30 AM train to begin her workday. Spending over 8 hours on the job, Sudha faces the challenge of convincing passengers to pay fines and ensuring compliance with the rules, which can be demanding and time-consuming.

Multiple hurdles for women ticket checkers

Women ticket checkers in Indian Railways encounter multiple hurdles, including long working hours, lack of proper facilities, and social stigma. Despite these obstacles, they remain steadfast in their commitment to providing a safe and secure travel experience for passengers.

Sudha Dwivedi's story serves as an inspiration to other women working in male-dominated fields, proving that dreams can be achieved regardless of the challenges faced. Her dedication and achievements have earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues and superiors.

While her demanding job occasionally causes her to miss important personal events, Sudha's family stands behind her, understanding and supporting her commitment to her work. Her effective performance and strong work ethic are a testament to her professionalism.

"Sudha Dwivedi's remarkable journey reminds us all that determination and dedication can help overcome challenges in any field. Her story serves as a beacon of perseverance and excellence, inspiring others to strive for success in the face of adversity" said an official of CR adding that in Mumbai division out of 1197 total ticket checkers 180 are women.