Mumbai News: RPF Central Railway rescues 194 children from March to April-2023

RPF | ANI

Mumbai: Railway Protection Force is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area and passengers. It is also discharging the responsibility of rescuing children under “Operation Nanhe Farishte”.

About Operation Nanhe Farishte

According to Dr Shivraj Manaspure Chief public relations officer of CR, Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway has rescued 194 children in coordination with Govt. Railway police and other frontline railway staff from railway station platforms over Central Railway from March-2023 to April-2023 i.e., under “Operation Nanhe Farishte”. This includes boys 144 and 50 girls and reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like Childline.

Children are counselled and then reunited with their parents

The children who come to the railway station without informing their families, due to some fight or some family issues or in search of better life or glamour of the city, etc are found by trained RPF personnel. These trained RPF personnel connect with the children, understand their problems and counsel them to reunite with their parents. Many of the parents express their deep gratitude and thankfulness for this noble service of the Railways.