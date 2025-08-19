Mumbai Port Authority Revives ₹450 Crore Marina Project, Targets 2029 Completion

Mumbai Port Authority - Representative Image | File

Mumbai: After years of delay, the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) has revived its proposed Marina Project, issuing a fresh global tender and committing to complete it by January 2029. Following the successful commissioning of India’s largest sea cruise terminal – the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal (MICT) – the MbPA has now planned a world-class marina in its harbour.

About The Project

Spread across 12 hectares of sea area, the facility will accommodate 424 yachts of various sizes. Due to a lack of participation by the private sector in developing the project under the PPP model, MbPA will now develop the project through its own investment of about Rs 450 crore, making it India’s first full-scale marina. Once built, an Operation & Maintenance (O&M) contractor will be appointed to manage it.

The O&M partner is expected to invest another Rs 400 crore over 4.2 hectares in onshore infrastructure, including a clubhouse, yacht repair yards, fuel and water bunkering, and a high-end hotel and restaurant, following global marina models.

The project’s engineering procurement and construction (EPC) tender has a submission deadline of October 15, with work likely to begin in January 2026, subject to statutory clearances. Despite India’s 11,000 km coastline, the country currently lacks international-standard marinas. Yacht owners have long demanded such a facility, as existing parking off the Gateway of India offers no comparable facilities.