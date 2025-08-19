Mumbai Rains: Mithi River Breaches Danger Mark, Triggers Panic & Evacuations In Low-Lying Areas | X @fpjindia

The continuous heavy downpour since Monday has caused a sharp rise in the Mithi River’s water level by early Tuesday morning, triggering panic among residents in low-lying areas. Civic officials from the L Ward, along with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), immediately reached the affected site near Kranti Nagar to manage the situation. Evacuation efforts are currently underway, with more than 140 slum structures marked for immediate relocation to ensure the safety of residents.

As the water level of the Mithi River crossed 3.20 metres near the Kranti Nagar early Tuesday, panic gripped residents of nearby slum clusters in Kapadia Nagar. With the threat of flooding looming, locals began evacuating on their own—some sought shelter with relatives, while others moved to higher floors.

The water level of the Mithi River has risen to 3.9 meters, prompting the evacuation of 350 residents from Kranti Nagar in Kurla to safer locations. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is continuously monitoring the situation, while the Municipal Commissioner is closely overseeing all developments to ensure public safety.

The heavy downpour from Monday has caused a rise in the water level of the Mithi River on Tuesday morning. #Mumbai #mumbainews #mithiriver #FPJ pic.twitter.com/Q4RjDKQf9y — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 19, 2025

Statement Of The Assistant Commissioner Of L Ward

According to Dhanaji Hirlekar, Assistant Commissioner of L Ward, the National Disaster Response Force and Mumbai Fire Brigade were immediately deployed once the river breached the danger mark. "We are currently evacuating 140 structures to a nearby civic-run school," he said. Hirlekar was present at the spot to personally monitor the evacuation process and coordinate efforts with emergency teams.

An estimated 200 to 300 slum structures are in the affected zone, prompting urgent precautionary action. Authorities remain on high alert as rainfall continues across parts of the city, with close monitoring of water levels and further evacuations on standby if needed. Civic staff made announcements over loudspeakers, urging residents to remain calm as rescue operations continued amid heavy rainfall. NDRF jawans braved the downpour to safely evacuate children and the elderly, carrying them out of their homes to secure locations.

The water level of the Mithi River has receded from 3.9 metres to 3.6 metres, indicating an improvement in the flood situation at 1 pm.