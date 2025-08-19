 Mumbai Rains: Harbour Line Local Train Services Suspended Between Chunnabhatti & CSMT As Heavy Showers Cause Waterlogging On Tracks
Mumbai Rains: Harbour Line Local Train Services Suspended Between Chunnabhatti & CSMT As Heavy Showers Cause Waterlogging On Tracks

Harbour Line services bore the brunt of the disruption. Authorities confirmed that train operations between Chunnabhatti (CLA) and CSMT were suspended until further notice due to severe waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai’s suburban railway network, often described as the city’s lifeline, was severely disrupted on Tuesday morning after heavy overnight rainfall left several stretches of track waterlogged, derailing schedules and leaving thousands of commuters stranded during peak hours.

Harbour Line Services Suspended

In addition, commuters reported that services from Panvel were partially suspended, further affecting connectivity to south Mumbai. Central Railway services also struggled to maintain normalcy, with trains running 30 to 40 minutes late through the morning rush.

Though officials later clarified that trains were only around 10 minutes late on the Central Line, the situation on the ground told a different story, with massive disruptions across multiple stations. Western Railway, on the other hand, maintained that its services were operating normally.

Waterlogging On Tracks

Commuters faced chaotic scenes at major junctions. At Dadar, waterlogged tracks slowed movement to a crawl, while on the Andheri–Jogeshwari stretch, flooding disrupted services altogether. In Thane and Kalwa, exasperated passengers, unwilling to wait indefinitely, climbed down onto the tracks and began walking in large groups.

Crowds gathered on the tracks near the Kalwa car shed as people tried to board outgoing trains directly. Similar incidents were reported at Ghatkopar and Dadar, where water accumulation stalled operations and added to the morning mayhem.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 10:15 am, cautioning that intense spells of rain accompanied by gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, were likely over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and the ghats of Pune during the next three to four hours. The forecast added to concerns of further disruption if the rain persisted.

