Mumbai Rains: Harbour Line Local Train Services Suspended Between Chunnabhatti & CSMT As Heavy Showers Cause Waterlogging On Tracks

Mumbai: Mumbai’s suburban railway network, often described as the city’s lifeline, was severely disrupted on Tuesday morning after heavy overnight rainfall left several stretches of track waterlogged, derailing schedules and leaving thousands of commuters stranded during peak hours.

Harbour Line Services Suspended

Harbour Line services bore the brunt of the disruption. Authorities confirmed that train operations between Chunnabhatti (CLA) and CSMT were suspended until further notice due to severe waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station.

Harbour Train Update

Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and #Waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station, train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 19, 2025

In addition, commuters reported that services from Panvel were partially suspended, further affecting connectivity to south Mumbai. Central Railway services also struggled to maintain normalcy, with trains running 30 to 40 minutes late through the morning rush.

Though officials later clarified that trains were only around 10 minutes late on the Central Line, the situation on the ground told a different story, with massive disruptions across multiple stations. Western Railway, on the other hand, maintained that its services were operating normally.

Waterlogging On Tracks

Commuters faced chaotic scenes at major junctions. At Dadar, waterlogged tracks slowed movement to a crawl, while on the Andheri–Jogeshwari stretch, flooding disrupted services altogether. In Thane and Kalwa, exasperated passengers, unwilling to wait indefinitely, climbed down onto the tracks and began walking in large groups.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Incessant rain has caused waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, including railway tracks, affecting local train services.



Visuals from Wadala.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/u4x0qTifkw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging on railway tracks between Andheri and Jogeshwari pic.twitter.com/a8vXaCqlTZ — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Following heavy rainfall, waterlogging was reported on the railway tracks near Dadar railway station pic.twitter.com/D7H3D9s3AF — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

Mumbai rains be like: Local station turned into a swimming pool overnight! 🏊‍♂️💦 Who needs beaches when you have Central Railway? #MumbaiMonsoon #FloodedFeels #AamchiMumbai pic.twitter.com/HLP1DZZN8v — Sparkx (@Sparkes_hub) August 19, 2025

Crowds gathered on the tracks near the Kalwa car shed as people tried to board outgoing trains directly. Similar incidents were reported at Ghatkopar and Dadar, where water accumulation stalled operations and added to the morning mayhem.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a nowcast warning at 10:15 am, cautioning that intense spells of rain accompanied by gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, were likely over Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and the ghats of Pune during the next three to four hours. The forecast added to concerns of further disruption if the rain persisted.