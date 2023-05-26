Central Railway's Vande Bharat trains popular among riders; highest occupancy recorded on Mumbai-Solapur route

Vande Bharat Express | FPJ

Central Railway's Vande Bharat trains, operating on the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai-Solapur, and Nagpur-Bilaspur routes, have garnered immense popularity among passengers, achieving outstanding occupancy rates in the month of May 2023. "The overwhelming response from travellers reflects the success story of these modern train services" said an official of CR.

Occupancy on Vande Bharat trains

According to data provided by CR, train number 22223, CSMT-Sainagar Vande Bharat, achieved an impressive occupancy rate of 93%, with the highest recorded occupancy of 100.79% on May 20, 2023. Similarly, train number 22224, Sainagar-CSMT Vande Bharat, experienced an occupancy of 84%, reaching a peak of 103.63% on May 21, 2023.

Similarly, the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat train (train number 22225) reported a remarkable occupancy rate of 119.45%, reaching a peak of 133.06% on May 12, 2023. Likewise, its return journey, train number 22226 Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat, witnessed an occupancy of 125.23%, with the highest recorded occupancy of 151.24% on May 2, 2023.

On the Nagpur-Bilaspur route, train number 20826, the Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat, recorded an occupancy of 95.08%, reaching its highest occupancy at 133.39% on May 19, 2023. The return journey, train number 20825 Bilaspur-Nagpur Vande Bharat, witnessed an occupancy of 97.92%, peaking at 137.54% on May 23, 2023.

CR official says Vande Bharat successful due to its "superior" amenities

"The success of these Vande Bharat Express trains can be attributed to their superior amenities, providing passengers with an experience akin to air travel. Equipped with advanced safety features, these trains offer reclining seats in all classes, with the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats. Each coach is equipped with 32" screens providing passenger information and infotainment" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of CR.

He also said that the trains are accessible to persons with disabilities and have enhanced commuters' comfort.