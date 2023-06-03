Best-ever freight loading of 7.53 mn tonnes in May by Central Railway

Central Railway's freight loading of 7.53 million tonnes for the month of May 2023, against loading of 7.30 million tonnes for the month of May 2022, with an increase of 3.21%, is the best-ever loading in any month of May. Central Railway earned originating freight revenue of Rs 778.95 crore in May 2023 as compared to Rs 717.90 crore in May 2022, which is an increase of 8.5 per cent. Central Railway has improved performance in all commodities, which has enabled it to achieve the incremental loading over the corresponding month last year. Central Railway has registered loading of 236 rakes of cement and clinker in May 2023 as against 171 rakes in May 2022. 114 rakes of fertilizer have been loaded in May 2023 as against 88 rakes in May 2022. Also 74 rakes of automobiles have been loaded in May 2023 as against 63 rakes in May 2022. Container loading in May 2023 improved by 7.1% over last year. 751 rakes have been loaded in May -2023 as against 701 rakes in May 2022. 215 rakes of Petroleum products have been loaded in May -2023 as against 198 rakes in May 2022.

· Loading of Iron & Steel has increased to 148 rakes in May -2023 as against 115 rakes in May -2022.

· Loading of iron ore has also increased to 85 rakes in May -2023 as against 55 rakes in May -2022.

· 18 rakes of De-oiled Cakes have been loaded as compared to 8 rakes loaded during May 2022.

· NTKM, which is pay load of one tonne carried over one km increased by 4.6% in the month of May -2023 as compared to May -2022.

· Iron Slabs loading diversion from Road traffic to Railways traffic. Iron slabs loaded in Private Container for the first time from Navkar Siding Somatne to Ahmedabad on Western Railway.

· Diva-Vasai Road Loco speed c revised from 90 KMPH to 110/105 KMPH.

· Diva-Roha Loco speed revised from 100 KMPH to 110 KMPH.

· Level Crossing Gate No. 60 &61 between Khadavali and Vasind (Mumbai Division) closed permanently on 07.05.2023.

· New Electronic Interlocking with dual Visual Display Unit (VDU) commissioned at Vasind (Mumbai Division) on 07.05.2023.

· 4th Vande Bharat train all set to be flagged off on 03.06.2023 from Madgaon to Mumbai.

· 456 Special trains run in the month of May 2023 as compared to 295 train run during the same period of last year (+ 54%), CR is running summer special with 14 Primary rakes compared to 10 Primary rakes in 2022.

· Traffic Block of 35 days in CSMT East Yard washing pit line No.8 for repair and maintenance of damaged pit line from 26.05.23 started to ensure safety track from Mumbai

· Overall Suburban Punctuality of Mumbai Division increased by 1.2% over last year in the month of May 2023. 95.99% achieved in May 2023 as compared to 94.76% in May 2022.