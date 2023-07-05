Best ever freight loading of 7.40 million tonnes for June-2023 by Central Railway

Freight Earnings of Central Railway is Rs. 806.10 Crores for the month of June 2023. Goods revenue up to June 2023-24 is Rs.2354.40 Crores which is 9.31% more than the corresponding period of last year i.e. Rs. 2153.90 Crores. The tonnage transported up to June 2023 is 22.34 MT which is 3.33% more than the tonnage of corresponding period of last year i.e. 21.62 MT.

Central Railway's Freight Loading of 7.40 million tonnes for the month of June-2023, against loading of 7.17 million tonnes for the month of June-2022, with an increase of 3.06%, is the Best Ever loading in any month of June

Central Railway has improved performance in all commodities which has enabled it to achieve the incremental loading over the corresponding month last year.

Central Railway has registered loading of 236 rakes of Cement and Clinker in June-2023 as against 178 rakes in June -2022 which is increase of 1.8% more.

Also 97 rakes of Automobiles have been loaded in June -2023 as against 68 rakes in June -2022.

Container loading in June-2023 improved by 0.6% over last year 2645 rakes have been loaded in June-2023 as against 2598 rakes in June-2022.

211 rakes of Petroleum products have been loaded in June-2023 as against 175 rakes in June-2022.

Loading of 152 Rakes of Iron & Steel in June -2023 as compared to 85 rakes in June-2022

Loading of 68 Rakes of Iron ore in June -2023 as compared to 65 rakes in June-2022

NTKM, which is payload of one tonne carried over one km increased by 6.8% in the month of June-2023 as compared to June-2022.