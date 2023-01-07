e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiCOVID-19: Samples of 11 foreign returnees sent to NIV

COVID-19: Samples of 11 foreign returnees sent to NIV

State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate said that on an average, Maharashtra has been recording 20-30 cases daily.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
COVID-19: Samples of 11 foreign returnees sent to NIV |
Follow us on

The samples of four foreign returnees from Mumbai have been sent for whole genome sequencing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. They are among the 11 travellers who were found Covid positive during the RT-PCR test being conducted at the airport.

“Of the total samples, four travellers are from Mumbai, followed by Pune (3) and one each from Navi Mumbai, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. All passengers are being thermally scanned and 2% random samples are taken for Covid testing. All positive samples were referred to the NIV, Pune,” said the officials while adding that they had moderate symptoms. So far, 2.29 lakh passengers have arrived in Mumbai. Of them, 5,071 had to undergo RT-PCR.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Nilgiris DC confirms death of over 50 wild boars due to African Swine Flu in Mudumalai...
article-image

State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradeep Awate said that on an average, Maharashtra has been recording 20-30 cases daily. “This indicates a shift towards the endemic stage when the mass infection rate drops. We believe that just like other seasonal infections, Covid will become one of them. Depending upon the seasonal variation, we may witness rise and drop in cases like swine flu,” he added.

On Friday, the state reported 32 Covid cases and one fatality, taking the total caseload and death toll to 81,36,780, and 1,48,418 deaths, respectively.

Dr Pradeep Awate, State Surveillance Officer

The number of daily cases indicates a shift towards an endemic stage. We believe that just like other seasonal infections, Covid will become one of them.

Read Also
FLASHBACK 2022: Health Of Covid mock drill, fire tragedy, lumpy virus & African swine flu
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Johnson & Johnson baby talc case: After rap for delay of 2 yrs, HC says govt must act swiftly in...

Johnson & Johnson baby talc case: After rap for delay of 2 yrs, HC says govt must act swiftly in...

Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriages in March

Supreme Court hearing on same-sex marriages in March

Mumbai: HC quashes FIR against man for clicking pics of complaint against him; state govt fined Rs...

Mumbai: HC quashes FIR against man for clicking pics of complaint against him; state govt fined Rs...

Mumbai: Good News! Central Railway's AC ridership crosses 1 crore

Mumbai: Good News! Central Railway's AC ridership crosses 1 crore

Dispute around CRZ plot for Rugby in Navi Mumbai: CM Shinde asks UD Secretary to probe matter

Dispute around CRZ plot for Rugby in Navi Mumbai: CM Shinde asks UD Secretary to probe matter