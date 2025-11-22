 Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Car Rams Into A Stationary Container In Panvel, 2 Dead, Other 2 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Tragedy: Speeding Car Rams Into A Stationary Container In Panvel, 2 Dead, Other 2 Injured

Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Car Rams Into A Stationary Container In Panvel, 2 Dead, Other 2 Injured

Police have registered a case and begun a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
Speeding Car Rams Into A Stationary Container In Panvel | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fatal road accident near Panvel early morning today, November 22, claimed two lives and left two others injured after a speeding black car rammed into a stationary container. According to an IANS report, the accident occurred when a black car, driving at high speed, hit the back of a stationary container near Panvel.

Currently, police have registered a case and begun a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, earlier on November 21, four persons were killed and three others injured after a car collided with some two-wheelers and overturned on a flyover in Ambarnath town of Maharashtra's Thane district. The accident occurred around 7.15 pm on the flyover that connects the eastern side of the town to its western parts. According to the Police, the impact of the collision was so severe that a person riding one of the affected two-wheelers was flung in the air and fell on the road beneath the flyover.

(More details awaited)

FPJ Shorts
'This Is How Democracy Should Work': Tharoor Urges Political Cooperation In India, Cites Trump-Mamdani Interaction
'This Is How Democracy Should Work': Tharoor Urges Political Cooperation In India, Cites Trump-Mamdani Interaction
Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Actor Celebrates His Special Day On Naagzilla Sets, Does Naagin Dance - Watch Viral Videos
Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Actor Celebrates His Special Day On Naagzilla Sets, Does Naagin Dance - Watch Viral Videos
Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Car Rams Into A Stationary Container In Panvel, 2 Dead, Other 2 Injured
Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Car Rams Into A Stationary Container In Panvel, 2 Dead, Other 2 Injured
Foreign Institutional Investors Sell Net Shares Worth ₹4,238 Crore In November, Activity Sees No 'Discernible Trend'
Foreign Institutional Investors Sell Net Shares Worth ₹4,238 Crore In November, Activity Sees No 'Discernible Trend'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Car Rams Into A Stationary Container In Panvel, 2 Dead, Other 2 Injured

Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Car Rams Into A Stationary Container In Panvel, 2 Dead, Other 2 Injured

'Need More Such Positivity': Hindi Speaking Woman From Mumbai Praises Bengaluru Uber Driver For...

'Need More Such Positivity': Hindi Speaking Woman From Mumbai Praises Bengaluru Uber Driver For...

Palghar Horror: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 13-Year-Old Neighbour

Palghar Horror: Nalasopara Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 13-Year-Old Neighbour

Mumbai Viral Video: Bajaj Qute Converted To Auto Spotted On WEH Leaves Netizens Asking, 'Will This...

Mumbai Viral Video: Bajaj Qute Converted To Auto Spotted On WEH Leaves Netizens Asking, 'Will This...

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dharavi Near Mahim Railway Station; Harbour Line Train Services...

Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dharavi Near Mahim Railway Station; Harbour Line Train Services...