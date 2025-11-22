Mumbai Tragedy: Speeding Car Rams Into A Stationary Container In Panvel, 2 Dead, Other 2 Injured

Speeding Car Rams Into A Stationary Container In Panvel | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fatal road accident near Panvel early morning today, November 22, claimed two lives and left two others injured after a speeding black car rammed into a stationary container. According to an IANS report, the accident occurred when a black car, driving at high speed, hit the back of a stationary container near Panvel.

Currently, police have registered a case and begun a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, earlier on November 21, four persons were killed and three others injured after a car collided with some two-wheelers and overturned on a flyover in Ambarnath town of Maharashtra's Thane district. The accident occurred around 7.15 pm on the flyover that connects the eastern side of the town to its western parts. According to the Police, the impact of the collision was so severe that a person riding one of the affected two-wheelers was flung in the air and fell on the road beneath the flyover.

(More details awaited)