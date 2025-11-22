 Navi Mumbai News: Overturned Tar Tanker Causes Traffic Snarl On Nerul–Uran Road; Cleared After 12 Hours | VIDEO
After close to 12 hours of operation, the tanker filled with tar that overturned on Friday was finally cleared from the Nerul–Uran road, bringing relief to thousands of motorists who were stuck in day-long congestion.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
A crane removes the overturned tar tanker after a 12-hour operation on the Nerul–Uran road in Navi Mumbai | File Photo

After close to 12 hours of operation, the tanker filled with tar that overturned on Friday was finally cleared from the Nerul–Uran road, bringing relief to thousands of motorists who were stuck in day-long congestion.

Tanker Carrying Flammable Bitumen Overturns Near Ekta Vihar

The tanker, carrying highly flammable liquid bitumen from Chembur to Uran, had overturned near Ekta Vihar Society around 6.30 am, choking traffic on the busy stretch for several hours. Although police managed to allow movement through a single lane, vehicles headed towards Uran crawled through the day, leaving commuters frustrated.

Driver Loses Control; Fire Brigade and Police Rush to Spot

According to officials, the driver lost control of the tanker, causing it to topple in the middle of the road. Senior Police Inspector Pramod Bhosale of the Belapur Traffic Division and his team rushed to the spot along with the fire brigade soon after the accident.

Risk of Ignition as Bitumen Heated to 180°C

With the bitumen inside the tanker at a temperature of nearly 180°C, there was a significant risk of ignition, prompting the fire brigade to launch cooling operations and prevent any spillage on the road. The tar was carefully transferred to another tanker over several hours.

Crane Removes Tanker; Traffic Restored by Evening

By around 5 pm, a crane was used to lift and remove the overturned vehicle, allowing authorities to restore normal traffic flow, Bhosale said.

Also Watch:

