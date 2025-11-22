'Need More Such Positivity': Hindi Speaking Woman From Mumbai Praises Bengaluru Uber Driver For Buying Sandwiches As She Was Hungry; Netizens React

Bengaluru: In a heartwarming moment, a video of a Hindi speaking woman passenger from Mumbai praising a Kannada Uber driver in Bengaluru for his generous act has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the woman said that the Uber driver bought sandwiches after he found out that she was hungry. The video describing the incident was posted by the passenger herself, Yogitaa Rathore, on her official Instagram handle.

While sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, "Pookie bhaiya. He literally made my day. Uber India thanks for such amazing driver."

Here's What Happened

In the video, Yogita starts by saying, “Aaj mere sath Bengaluru mai iti pyaari cheez hui mai kabhi nahi bhool paungi (Today, in Bengaluru, something very beautiful happened with me that I will never forget).”

In the video, she explained that she had a breakdown and cried after finishing her shoot. She was talking to her friend about how tough her day had been and how hungry she was. While speaking to her friend in the cab, “I am so hungry, and my flight is at 2 a.m. You know how far the Bangalore airport is. I don’t know when I’ll get to eat.”

Just then, the cab driver asked if he could stop for a few minutes. She assumed he needed to use the washroom, but instead, he returned with veg sandwiches for her.

The cab driver told Yogita, "Ap itne baar bole, mujhe acha nahi laga sunke. Agar meri behen bhi bhuka hota to mujhe bura lagta (I felt really bad as you were hungry. If my sister had been hungry, I would have felt bad too).”

Adding further, he said, "Aap call pe veg bola isliye mai veg dhund raha tha"

Expressing his generous gratitude, the woman said, “Mujhe ap humesha yaad rahoge (I will always remember you).”

Netizens React On The Viral Video

Social media users reacted warmly to the viral video, with many praising the display of kindness amid growing negativity. Commenters highlighted how such gestures restore faith in humanity. Others criticised ongoing language-based conflicts in India, calling for more empathy and respectful behaviour.

One user wrote, "This cab driver keeps our faith in humanity alive, otherwise thousands of other cab drivers in Bangalore do everything to belie it everyday"

Some other added, "India would be a better place without these language warriors."

An immigrant straying in the city for 3.5 years said, "I'm not a Kannadiga and not from Bangalore, but have been living here for 3.5 years. NEVER have I faced any issues with locals here. Before I knew it, this city has started feeling like home. This is a beautiful post."

Another user added, "In this world filled with hate. These stories bring warmth to the heart. We need more such positivity"

Some other commnented saying, "Everyone must follow basic behaviour, not to be superman, just kindness and love to other species, is enough to make us better humans. He just showed what we all must follow."

Meanwhile, this heartwarming gesture comes at a time when 22-year-old Arnava Khaire tragically died by suicide after he was allegedly assaulted on a moving local train during a dispute related to the Marathi language.