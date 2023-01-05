e-Paper Get App
PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: Nilgiris DC confirms death of over 50 wild boars due to African Swine Flu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve | Representative Pic
Udhagamandalam: Nilgiris District Collector S P Amrit on Thursday confirmed that the death of over 50 wild boars near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the district was due to African Swine Flu.

Also, few wild boars were found dead in Kothagiri, Keelkothagiri, Coonoor, Manjoor and in Ooty in the last 10 days, apart from Bandipur area in Karnataka, bordering Tamil Nadu, Amrit told reporters here.

Special team to visit Chennai soon

The samples taken from the carcasses were sent to Tamil Nadu Veterinary Research Institute and the result confirmed to be positive for the flu, a viral disease, he said and allayed fears of the disease spreading to other animals or humans.

A special team from Chennai will be visiting Nilgiris to further examine the disease, he said.

The anti-poaching squad are involved in collecting the carcasses and burning them, Amrit said. 

