Madhya Pradesh: Administration kills over 700 pigs amid African Swine Flu scare in Damoh

African swine flu | AFP

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The administration has culled over 700 pigs amid the African Swine Flu scare in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district in the last two days, a veterinary doctor said.

According to reports, deaths of animals were reported continuously for the last fortnight in the rural areas of the district. The first case of the sudden death of an animal came to light in the Hata block of the district. Later, hundreds of animals which include cows, bulls and pigs were found dead within a week in the Banawar area of the district.

After that, the locals informed the matter to Animal Husbandry Department and when the department investigated the matter, it turned out to be a case of African Swine Flu.

Veterinarian Dr Somil Rai said, "After the instructions of the district administration, sampling of sick pigs was done and African Swine Flu was detected in the Hata and Banawar area of the district. The flu has been completely spread in the area as a result of which pigs are being killed in the area."

"The pigs are killed on a large scale and the animal husbandry department is burying them with the help of JCB. More than 700 pigs have been killed and buried in the last two days," Dr Rai added.

On the other hand, Damoh collector S Krishna Chaitanya said, "After confirmation of African Swine Flu, an advisory has been issued. Special precautions are being taken in the Hata and Banawar areas of the district. Pigs are being killed continuously. Besides, if any swineherd is found heedless in this work then legal action will be taken against him."