Madhya Pradesh: Nobody will live in Kutcha house, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nobody will live in kutcha house in the state anymore, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Tikamgarh on Wednesday when he launched the Mukyamantri Bhu Adhikar Scheme.

It is a social revolution which will bring about major changes in the life of common man, he said.

At a function, Chouhan distributed land-related papers among 10,918 beneficiaries of the district worth Rs 129.37 crore and also laid the foundation stones of development work worth Rs 255 crore.

Chouhan further said that the government would provide residential land Pattas (lease) to the homeless.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Chief Minister Jan-Awas Yojana, concrete houses would be constructed on these lands, he said.

Nevertheless, this is not a lease, but it has been done to honour the people, and no one would be able to remove them from their homes, he said.

“There is no king, because the Chief Minister, the ministers, the members of Parliament, the legislators, the commissioners and the collectors are servants of the public. It is our job to see that people do not move here and there for work. Let us all go to public and render services,” he said

Chouhan interacted with the beneficiaries and took food with them sitting on the ground.

He directed the officials to provide basic amenities like road, electricity, water and sewage lines to the plots allotted to the people.

He also reached the plots of Bhagwan Das, Bhajanlal, Balchandra, Jasrath, Tijabai, Devendra, Rajkumar, Jagdish, Rakesh, Ramprasad, Bablu, Rajan and handed them over the lease papers.

“Today is the day of joy, celebrations and happiness for the poor. When I came to Mohangarh of the district on September 14, 2021 and was passing through Hatheri village, three villagers Akhilesh, Hariram, Kallan and Sonu came to me and said they had no house to live in. On the same day, I decided to arrange concrete houses for the poor,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that he had taken the pledge to give land to every poor family to build a house.

If the government land is not available, the administration will buy the land for them, he said, adding that the promise has been fulfilled.

The launch of the scheme from Tikamgarh district is an achievement in itself, he said.