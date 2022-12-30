FLASHBACK 2022: Health Of Covid mock drill, fire tragedy, lumpy virus & African swine flu

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Year 2022 was full of incidents. From fire tragedy of Jabalpur to lumpy virus and African swine virus attack hit headlines. Here is a flashback.

8 deaths

A massive fire at New Life Multispecialty Hospital in Jabalpur district on August 1 claimed eight lives. A case under Section 304(a) of IPC was registered against two managers and four directors. After this, notices were issued to all hospitals in the state for verification of fire safety norms.

26 districts hit

Cattle got infected with lumpy skin disease in September. As per government report, disease spread in 26 districts, infecting 7,686 animals. Of them, 101 died. The government took a decision to vaccinate cattle free-of-cost.

Ban on pigs’ sale

African swine flu struck in August to the extent that Rewa district administration issued prohibitory orders to prevent sale and transport of pigs in the district. About 2,300 pigs died in Rewa. Officials of animal husbandry department tested samples. The virus was found in pigs.

Dr Ajay Singh

New director

Dr Ajay Singh took over as director of AIIMS, Bhopal in June. He has been appointed on deputation. His original posting is as professor in the department of paediatric prthopaedics at KGMU, Lucknow.

Mock drill

Mock drill was conducted to check preparedness of medical facilities in the wake of Covid outbreak in China on December 27. It was conducted in all government hospitals. Medical education minister Vishvas Sarang was in Hamidia Hospital, Bhopal, and health minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary was in Sehore as part of drill. About 43,000 beds are ready for Covid patients in MP.