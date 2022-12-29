Bhopal: Thieves break into house of ex-IPS officer, return empty-handed

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of masked thieves broke into the house of a retired IPS officer in Kamla Nagar area of the city on Tuesday, the police said. However, the bid was foiled as the officer’s daughter-in-law spotted the thieves near the house and alerted all the family members, the police said.

SHO of Kamla Nagar police station, Anil Vajpayee, told Free Press that the complainant has been identified as Kartikeya Singh, son of the former IPS officer, NK Singh. Singh approached the Kamla Nagar police on Tuesday, stating that the ground floor of his house had been rented out to Rajendra Mehariya, who operates a courier office there.

He further added that in the early hours of Tuesday, at around 5 am, his sister-in-law woke up and was standing in the balcony, who spotted three masked men standing near the house. When she called out to the trio, they fled the spot, after which she alerted all the family members.

The family members went downstairs to discover that the lock of the door was broken and the courier office was ransacked. The CCTV footage was also scanned, in which the masked men were spotted frantically searching for money. When they did not find money, they left the house.