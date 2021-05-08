COVID-19: PM Modi dials Uddhav Thackeray, applauds Maharashtra govt's effort in tackling second wave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the COVID-19 situation in the state. PM Modi also applauded efforts taken by the Maharashtra government in tackling the second COVID-19 wave.

Thackeray also thanked the Centre for its cooperation and guidance in the management of the COVID-9 pandemic.

Modi has been interacting with chief ministers over the telephone for the last couple of days to take stock of the pandemic situation in their states.

Maharashtra has been the worst-affected state during the second wave of COVID-19 infections. Though some of its cities, including Mumbai, have seen consistent improvement, the situation in many parts of the state remains of concern.

Maharashtra is continuing to see a decline in its daily COVID-19 numbers. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state is showing early signs of plateauing. On Friday, the state recorded 54,022 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,54,788. Besides, 898 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 74,413.

37,386 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 42,65,326. The recovery rate in the state stands at 85.36%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.

Currently, 38,41,431 people are in home quarantine and 28,860 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 8335 new cases on Friday.

With the addition of 3,039 new COVID-19 cases on May 7, Mumbai's infection tally rose to 6,71,394. Now, there are 49,499 active cases in the city.

Mumbai reported 71 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday which pushed its fatality count to 13,687, data released by the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. 4052 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday taking the recovery count to 6,06,435

