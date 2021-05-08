Petrol hits Rs. 100 in Maharashtra's Parbhani - Check out fuel prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai

Petrol prices continue to rise, touching the Rs. 100 mark in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Saturday. As per data given on the Indian Oil website, consecutive days of hiked prices has now brought the retail price up to Rs. 99.99. Xtra Premium petrol is priced at Rs. 103.40 while diesel prices have gone up to Rs. 89.75. This however is not the only region where petrol prices have crossed the Rs. 100 mark.

This is the second time this year that rates in some parts have crossed the Rs 100 mark - they had breached the physiological mark for the first time in mid-February. On Friday, petrol price was hiked by a steep 29 paise per litre and diesel by 31 paise a litre, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol price have now scaled to Rs 102 per litre in some parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh after rates were raised for the fourth straight day. In Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, petrol prices have touched Rs 102.15 a litre, while in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur, petrol now costs Rs 101.86.

Consecutive hikes have now neutralised most of the reduction in prices that had come between March 24 and April 15. As per IOCL on Saturday morning, petrol is retailing for Rs. 97.61 in Mumbai, while diesel is sold for Rs. 88.82. In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 91.27 per litre while diesel is at Rs 81.73. Petrol was priced at Rs. 93.15 in Chennai, with diesel costing Rs. 86.65. Similarly, in Kolkata petrol cost Rs. 91.41, while diesel cost Rs. 84.57.

