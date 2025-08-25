 Rajiv Anand Becomes New Boss Of IndusInd Bank, Takes Charge As MD & CEO From August 25
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRajiv Anand Becomes New Boss Of IndusInd Bank, Takes Charge As MD & CEO From August 25

Rajiv Anand Becomes New Boss Of IndusInd Bank, Takes Charge As MD & CEO From August 25

Rajiv Anand, a seasoned banker, has become MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank for three years starting August 25. His leadership is expected to restore confidence and resolve a Rs 2,000 crore accounting scandal.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
New Leadership Amid Crisis. | Rajiv Anand File Photo |

Mumbai: On August 25, 2025, Rajiv Anand officially took charge as the Managing Director and CEO of IndusInd Bank, backed by the board and pending shareholders’ approval. His appointment spans three years, reflecting the bank’s push for stability after leadership turmoil earlier this year.

Bringing in a Banking Veteran

Anand arrives with over 35 years of experience in banking. He stepped down as Deputy Managing Director at Axis Bank in August and previously held leadership roles in both retail and wholesale banking—along with founding Axis Asset Management in 2009. He is also a Chartered Accountant with a commerce degree.

Read Also
IndusInd Bank jumps 5% On leadership Change, Rajiv Anand Named New CEO
article-image

Fixing a Rs 2,000 Crore Accounting Scandal

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License
VIDEO: 2 Youths Brutally Beat Delhi Traffic Cop After Being Stopped For Riding Wrong Side, Without Helmet & License
Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region
Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Charts 25-Year Roadmap For Inclusive, Research-Driven IITs
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Charts 25-Year Roadmap For Inclusive, Research-Driven IITs
Young Indian Man Jumps Off Flyover To Shoot Viral Reel, Lands On Street With Fractures; WATCH VIDEO
Young Indian Man Jumps Off Flyover To Shoot Viral Reel, Lands On Street With Fractures; WATCH VIDEO

His takeover comes at a critical time: the bank had posted a staggering Rs 1,960 crore loss due to years of misaccounted internal derivative trades. This scandal led to the resignation of the former CEO and deputy CEO in April, and the bank was managed temporarily by an executive committee under RBI oversight. Anand’s role now includes restoring internal controls, rebuilding trust, and guiding financial recovery.

Interim Structure Dissolved

With Anand’s arrival, the bank has formally dissolved the interim executive committee and the oversight framework that had been guiding operations since April. This marks a return to structured leadership and centralized governance.

Read Also
IndusInd Bank To Raise ₹30,000 Crore Via Debt And Equity After ₹2,000 Crore Accounting Lapse
article-image

Market Reacts Positively

Investors showed confidence in this leadership move: following the appointment announcement, IndusInd Bank shares rose sharply, up over 4 percent and outperforming the market. The move signaled strong hopes for better governance and faster recovery.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region

Gaurs Group To Invest ₹1,400 Crore To Build New Housing Project In Yamuna Expressway Region

India’s Investments Outpace GDP Growth at 6.9 Per Cent Over FY21–25: Crisil Report

India’s Investments Outpace GDP Growth at 6.9 Per Cent Over FY21–25: Crisil Report

Rajiv Anand Becomes New Boss Of IndusInd Bank, Takes Charge As MD & CEO From August 25

Rajiv Anand Becomes New Boss Of IndusInd Bank, Takes Charge As MD & CEO From August 25

U.S. Agency Boosts Confidence In Indian Economy, Fitch Projects FY26 GDP Growth At 6.5%, Retains...

U.S. Agency Boosts Confidence In Indian Economy, Fitch Projects FY26 GDP Growth At 6.5%, Retains...

Pharmexcil Urges GST Parity For APIs And Formulations To Simplify Compliance, Ease Costs For Pharma

Pharmexcil Urges GST Parity For APIs And Formulations To Simplify Compliance, Ease Costs For Pharma