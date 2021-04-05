COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: More than 1 lakh citizens vaccinated under NMMC, 70,000 in last 20 days

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has sped up the vaccination in the city and in the last 20 days around 70,000 people were vaccinated in the city. So far, a total 1,19, 577 citizens have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

Amid rising number of positive cases of COVID 19, the civic body is putting its efforts to vaccinate maximum number of citizens who are allowed by the central government.

As per the data available with the Health Department of NMMC, while the vaccination drive was started on January 16, till March 15, around 50,000 people were already vaccinated. However, by April 4, the civic body has already administered the vaccine to a total of 1,19,577 citizens.

Vaccination was for everyone above 45 years of age was started on April 1. So far, a total of 19112 citizens above 45 and less than 60 years have been vaccinated.