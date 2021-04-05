COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: More than 1 lakh citizens vaccinated under NMMC, 70,000 in last 20 days

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has sped up the vaccination in the city and in the last 20 days around 70,000 people were vaccinated in the city. So far, a total 1,19, 577 citizens have been administered the first dose of the vaccine.
Amid rising number of positive cases of COVID 19, the civic body is putting its efforts to vaccinate maximum number of citizens who are allowed by the central government.
As per the data available with the Health Department of NMMC, while the vaccination drive was started on January 16, till March 15, around 50,000 people were already vaccinated. However, by April 4, the civic body has already administered the vaccine to a total of 1,19,577 citizens.
Vaccination was for everyone above 45 years of age was started on April 1. So far, a total of 19112 citizens above 45 and less than 60 years have been vaccinated.
As per the data available with the NMMC’s Health Department, a total of 25493 health workers have taken the first dose of the vaccine while 13418 of them administered the second dose. Similarly, 19198 frontline workers administered the first dose while 6569 took the second dose. In addition, a total of 10277 elderly with comorbidities and senior citizens were administered the vaccine.
At present, there are 22 centres for vaccination of corporations where vaccination is being given free of cost. In addition, there are 15 centres in private hospitals where vaccination is available at Rs 250 as approved by the government.
Civic chief appealed to citizens that each beneficiary is required to take two doses of the vaccine. “It is mandatory to take the second dose of the same vaccine as the first dose,” said a senior civic official.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)