COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues fresh guidelines for containment zones, sealing of buildings

After a sharp rise in the number of active cases of COVID 19, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a fresh guideline for declaring containment zones and sealing a building or an area.
The assistant municipal commissioner of the ward, medical officer, and senior police inspector of the respective police station will be responsible for demarcating the area of containment zones and maintaining the norms. Now, there are three categories of containment zones.
As per the new guideline, for a building up to five cases of COVID 19, only the floor of the building in which the patients reside will be sealed. In case, the number of COVID 19 patients are six or more are identified in a building, then the whole building will be sealed.
In case the building or complex has more than one wing and the entry and exit is only one, the whole complex or building will be sealed. Responsibility of informing other society members and coordinating with the municipal authorities will be chairman or secretary, irrespective number of cases in the building.
In addition, only essential services will be allowed. If COVID 19 positive cases are found in individual bungalow/ shop/ hutment then along with the bungalow and two neighbouring shops or house both on the left and the right side will be sealed.
In the third category, if the COVID 19 cases are 10 or more like a whole area, mohalla, vicini, slum or lane, then the whole geographical area will be made containment zones. In all these areas, only essential services will be allowed. The ward officer along with medical officer will create a 100 meters radius for containment zones.
The senior police inspector of respective will be responsible in implementing the norms and if anyone is found violating it, legal action will be taken under section188 of IPC.
