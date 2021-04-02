COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues fresh guidelines for containment zones, sealing of buildings

After a sharp rise in the number of active cases of COVID 19, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a fresh guideline for declaring containment zones and sealing a building or an area.

The assistant municipal commissioner of the ward, medical officer, and senior police inspector of the respective police station will be responsible for demarcating the area of containment zones and maintaining the norms. Now, there are three categories of containment zones.

As per the new guideline, for a building up to five cases of COVID 19, only the floor of the building in which the patients reside will be sealed. In case, the number of COVID 19 patients are six or more are identified in a building, then the whole building will be sealed.

In case the building or complex has more than one wing and the entry and exit is only one, the whole complex or building will be sealed. Responsibility of informing other society members and coordinating with the municipal authorities will be chairman or secretary, irrespective number of cases in the building.