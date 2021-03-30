COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: 520 more health workers needed to combat second wave

With the rise in the number of coronavirus patients’ cases in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to hire manpower from MD in Medicines to Bedside assistant for COVID care centres set up across the city. A total of 520 medical staffs including doctors, nurses, ANM, MD in medicines among others is required. Interested applicants can submit their applications till April 2, 2021.
As the NMMC is reopening COVID Care Centre, it will be required medical more staffs to meet the need. The civic body has sought applications from MD in Medicines, doctors, nurses, ANM, among others to supervise COVID patients on a contract basis. The civic body is required around 240 doctors for which MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, and BDS can apply.
The civic body will hire medical staff on a contract basis for three months or the pandemic ends or whichever is earlier happens. All doctors will be remunerated as per their qualification, however, the maximum remuneration for a doctor is Rs 100,000. Like an MBBS doctors will get Rs 100,000 per month and BAMS and BHMS will get Rs 75,000 and 60,000 respectively. Similarly, nurses will get Rs 45,000, and lab technicians will be paid Rs 30,000 per month. However, the civic body will pay Rs 2.5 lakh to MD (Medicines), medical biologist, and intensivist.
At present, the requires 200 staff nurses and 40 ANMs on a remuneration of Rs 45,000 and Rs 35,000 per month respectively. Another medical staff like ward boys and nursing assistant is also required.
Meanwhile, the civic body has updated the live COVID dashboard which gives live availability of beds in hospitals across the city. In order to mitigate patients’ woes from running pillar to post to get beds, the civic body made available all available beds online. The dashboard shows the availability in COVID Care Centre (CCC), Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC) and Dedicated COVID hospitals. It also displays how many of them are functional and how many beds are occupied. The number of active cases of COVID 19 has crossed 5000.
