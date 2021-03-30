COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: 520 more health workers needed to combat second wave

With the rise in the number of coronavirus patients’ cases in the city, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to hire manpower from MD in Medicines to Bedside assistant for COVID care centres set up across the city. A total of 520 medical staffs including doctors, nurses, ANM, MD in medicines among others is required. Interested applicants can submit their applications till April 2, 2021.

As the NMMC is reopening COVID Care Centre, it will be required medical more staffs to meet the need. The civic body has sought applications from MD in Medicines, doctors, nurses, ANM, among others to supervise COVID patients on a contract basis. The civic body is required around 240 doctors for which MBBS, BAMS, BHMS, and BDS can apply.

The civic body will hire medical staff on a contract basis for three months or the pandemic ends or whichever is earlier happens. All doctors will be remunerated as per their qualification, however, the maximum remuneration for a doctor is Rs 100,000. Like an MBBS doctors will get Rs 100,000 per month and BAMS and BHMS will get Rs 75,000 and 60,000 respectively. Similarly, nurses will get Rs 45,000, and lab technicians will be paid Rs 30,000 per month. However, the civic body will pay Rs 2.5 lakh to MD (Medicines), medical biologist, and intensivist.