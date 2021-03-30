Navi Mumbai: Active COVID-19 cases cross 5000; beds availability drops in NMMC

With the rise in active COVID-19 cases in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area, the number of beds available is decreasing fast. Now, only half 32 per cent ICU beds and 52 per cent of ventilators are available of the total capacity.

In two months, the number of active cases jumped sharply in the city and this has again started worrying the civic body. The administration has restarted the opening of the closed Covid Care Centres and other facilities which were closed after the reduction in active cases.

As per the data available with the Health Department of NMMC, the number of active cases in the city has reached 5637, which is the highest number since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the majority of them are home-quarantined.

As on March 30, of the total 439 ICU beds available under the NMMC area, 295 beds are occupied while 144 beds or 32 per cent of total capacity is available. Similarly, of the total 149 ventilators in the city, 71 ventilators are occupied and 78 ventilators are available.

However, the city has a sufficient number of isolation beds with and without oxygen. Isolations beds with oxygen and without oxygen are 1046 and 881 respectively.

COVID-19 patients are being treated in 27 hospitals including Civic Hospital, Vashi. In addition, there are COVID Care Centres with oxygen facilities.

A senior civic official said that at present, they have an adequate number of beds available and if required they will add more beds. However, the civic authority appealed to the citizens to follow the basic COVID norms like wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and washing hands regularly.