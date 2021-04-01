Navi Mumbai: NMMC's special vigilance squad fines 3,477 citizens in first 11 days for flouting COVID-19 norms

In the first 11 days since the Special Vigilance Squad (SVS), formed to keep an eye on COVID-19 violations in the city, a total of 4377 were found violating COVID norms and the civic body collected more than Rs 25lakh as fine from them.
Of the total 4377, 1536 people were fined for not wearing masks in public places. A total of Rs 7.8 lakh fines collected from them. Similarly, 2705 people found not maintaining social distancing while 128 commercial units were also fined for the same violations.
A total of 31 squads started the drive on March 21.
Of the 31 squads, 15 squads monitored the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) complex. The 31 squads consist of 155 civic employees. “Two squads have been deputed in each ward and work in morning and night shifts. In addition, 15 squads work in three shifts in APMC to keep an eye on violators,” said Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar.
Meanwhile, the police will continue to impose penalties on violators. “The special vigilance squads, comprising a total of 155 personnel, work with a dedicated spirit to prevent the spread of the virus. The main objective behind setting up the squads is to make citizens accustomed to abiding by the coveted safety rules rather than levying fines,” said a senior civic official.
Since the outbreak, the civic body penalised a total of 34988 people and Rs 1.61crores fines collected from them.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)