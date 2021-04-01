Navi Mumbai: NMMC's special vigilance squad fines 3,477 citizens in first 11 days for flouting COVID-19 norms

In the first 11 days since the Special Vigilance Squad (SVS), formed to keep an eye on COVID-19 violations in the city, a total of 4377 were found violating COVID norms and the civic body collected more than Rs 25lakh as fine from them.

Of the total 4377, 1536 people were fined for not wearing masks in public places. A total of Rs 7.8 lakh fines collected from them. Similarly, 2705 people found not maintaining social distancing while 128 commercial units were also fined for the same violations.

A total of 31 squads started the drive on March 21.