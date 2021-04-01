COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: NMMC directs private hospitals to appoint coordinating official to facilitate patients

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar directed all private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients to appoint a coordinating official who will be in constant touch with the coordinating official of the municipal ward to sort any issues related to patients. The civic body has already appointed a coordinating official for each ward.

In order to ensure that patients do not need to run from one hospital to another to get beds or ICU facility, the coordinating official of private hospital and the civic official will be in touch. “They will ensure that the citizens do not face any problem regarding the availability of beds and other matters,” said a senior civic official from NMMC.

During a meeting held on Wednesday evening, Bangar also suggested to take regular information about the health condition of the patients undergoing treatment in the ICU ward of the hospital and to be vigilant about the management of the beds there.

The responsibility of the civic coordinating official includes ensuring that the person in home isolation does not leave the house. He can fix the office bearers of the society's responsibility to ensure that the patients do not leave the home. “The civic chief also directed that hands of the person in home isolation should be stamped and he or she is found out of home, legal action should be initiated. Contact tracing of 25 to 30 people has already been started under the NMMC jurisdiction.

During the meeting, the civic chief directed that a call center should be set up at CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi and the helpline number be announced as soon as possible to make the citizens aware of the availability of beds for COVID treatment.