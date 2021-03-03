Stock up tipplers: Full list of dry days in Navi Mumbai in March and April

If you do not want to get your party spoiled at the last moment as you find all liquor shops are closed, being a dry day, make your plan in advance with the list of dry days during March and April. There are seven dry days when you won’t get liquor shops open or even a bar offering liquor in Navi Mumbai.

The satellite city offers multiple choice for partying. People who prefer a thrill with friends, can also drive to Lonavala or the old Mumbai-Pune highway where multiple options are available. A couple of Sports complex and clubs in the city offers liquor on selected dry days. But check in advance before venturing there.

Though a few areas in Navi Mumbai is no liquor zone, people get it easily in neighborhood locality on normal days. So, if anyone residing in these areas also need to plan in advance.

So, instead of spoiling your party, it’s better to stock up your favourite firewater at home and enjoy an uninterrupted party with your friends and family.