Stock up tipplers: Full list of dry days in Navi Mumbai in March and April

If you do not want to get your party spoiled at the last moment as you find all liquor shops are closed, being a dry day, make your plan in advance with the list of dry days during March and April. There are seven dry days when you won’t get liquor shops open or even a bar offering liquor in Navi Mumbai.
The satellite city offers multiple choice for partying. People who prefer a thrill with friends, can also drive to Lonavala or the old Mumbai-Pune highway where multiple options are available. A couple of Sports complex and clubs in the city offers liquor on selected dry days. But check in advance before venturing there.
Though a few areas in Navi Mumbai is no liquor zone, people get it easily in neighborhood locality on normal days. So, if anyone residing in these areas also need to plan in advance.
So, instead of spoiling your party, it’s better to stock up your favourite firewater at home and enjoy an uninterrupted party with your friends and family.
This year, the state government has declared dry days in advance. Unlike previous years, you won’t be surprised when you step out of your home only to find that all liquor shops are closed. Remember, the Holi is on March 27 and even that day all the liquor shops are closed in the city.
Dry days:
March
March 8: Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti
March 11: Maha Shivratri
March 29: Holi
April
April 2: Good Friday
April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti
April 21: Ram Navami
April 25: Mahavir Jayanti
