Navi Mumbai: Auto driver dies after hit by a car at Sion-Panvel highway

A 35-year-old autorickshw driver died after his auto was hit by a car at Sion-Panvel highway in Belapur on Monday night. The driver of the car fled from the spot after hitting the auto. Police registered a case of hit and run. The auto driver was identified as Ganesh Koli.

Police said that Koli was crossing the flyover near Agroli village around 10.30 pm when he was hit by the car. He suffered severe injuries on his head and other parts of his body. The car driver, however, fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle just after the accident.