Navi Mumbai: Auto driver dies after hit by a car at Sion-Panvel highway

A 35-year-old autorickshw driver died after his auto was hit by a car at Sion-Panvel highway in Belapur on Monday night. The driver of the car fled from the spot after hitting the auto. Police registered a case of hit and run. The auto driver was identified as Ganesh Koli.
Police said that Koli was crossing the flyover near Agroli village around 10.30 pm when he was hit by the car. He suffered severe injuries on his head and other parts of his body. The car driver, however, fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle just after the accident.
“Prima facie it appears that both the vehicles collided head-on. However, we have not found any onlooker of the accident and hence we are still on confirmed if the car was plying on the wrong side. There was no passenger in the auto when the accident took place,” said a police officer from Belapur police station.
“A few motorists later spotted the vehicles blocking that lane and informed us about it. Koli was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries there. We will find out the car driver with the help of its registration number and arrest him soon,” he said.