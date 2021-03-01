Navi Mumbai: Rise in COVID-19 cases likely to delay NMMC election

The civic election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is likely to be pushed further ahead as the final voter lists will not publish on March 3, as per the previous plan. Now, the State Election Commission will decide the revised date for publication of the final voter list after completion on the inquiry of objections and suggestion raised by citizens.

The NMMC administration has received civic body a total of 3497 objections and suggestions from citizens on draft voter lists, published last month.

As per the directions of the State Election Commission (SEC), the Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar constituted a committee for each ward office under the guidance of deputy municipal commissioner level officials.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases of COVID 19 started increasing and officials had to be shifted in COVID management. As in the short span of time, the enquiry of all objections and suggestion was not possible, the civic body sought more time.