Navi Mumbai: Rise in COVID-19 cases likely to delay NMMC election

The civic election of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is likely to be pushed further ahead as the final voter lists will not publish on March 3, as per the previous plan. Now, the State Election Commission will decide the revised date for publication of the final voter list after completion on the inquiry of objections and suggestion raised by citizens.
The NMMC administration has received civic body a total of 3497 objections and suggestions from citizens on draft voter lists, published last month.
As per the directions of the State Election Commission (SEC), the Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar constituted a committee for each ward office under the guidance of deputy municipal commissioner level officials.
Meanwhile, the number of active cases of COVID 19 started increasing and officials had to be shifted in COVID management. As in the short span of time, the enquiry of all objections and suggestion was not possible, the civic body sought more time.
Civic chief Abhijit Bangar said that we had sought additional time from the state election commission to complete the process as staffs are busy with COVID management. “The SEC has allowed to first concentrate on COVID management and only after completion of inquiry, the final voter lists will be published,” said Bangar.
The civic body had published the draft voter lists of citizens who reside under the NMMC jurisdiction on February 16 and sought objections and suggestions till February 23. As per the civic administration, by the end of February 23, they received a total of 3497 objections and suggestions from citizens. Political parties alleged mass-level voters shifting to others ward in the draft list and sought enquiry.
The NMMC election was scheduled for April 2020. However, it was put on hold due to the outbreak of COVID. Again, the process was held up due to a rise in active cases. Now, the election is likely to be delayed, believe many political parties in the city.
