Navi Mumbai: NMMC issues guidelines for malls, restaurants, marriage halls, theatres; 2nd-time violators will face closure for 7 days

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a revised circular for shopping malls, departmental stores, theaters, restaurants, bars, marriage halls and similar places which will be closed for seven days if they are found flouting COVID 19 norms on the second violation. On the first violation, they will be fined Rs 50,000.

These establishments will have to ensure that there should not be overcrowding, maintaining social distancing and visitors must wear masks.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had issued a circular around last week in which the first two violations had only Rs 50,000 fines. However, the civic body brought in the revised circular amid the rising number of COVID cases in the city. On April 1, the city saw 971 positive cases which were the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic.