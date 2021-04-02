No end in sight: Maharashtra records 47,827 new cases, highest single-day spike since beginning of pandemic

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 47827 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The new figure took the state tally of positive cases to 2904076, a Health Department statement said.

As many as 202 coronavirus patients died in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 55379, it said.

As per Health Department's report, 24,126 patients were discharged taking the total recovery count to 24,57,494. Recovery rate in the state is 84.62%.

As on today, there are 3,89,832 active cases in the state.