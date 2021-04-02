No end in sight: Maharashtra records 47,827 new cases, highest single-day spike since beginning of pandemic

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 47827 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The new figure took the state tally of positive cases to 2904076, a Health Department statement said.
As many as 202 coronavirus patients died in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 55379, it said.
As per Health Department's report, 24,126 patients were discharged taking the total recovery count to 24,57,494. Recovery rate in the state is 84.62%.
As on today, there are 3,89,832 active cases in the state.
Out of 2,01,58,719 laboratory samples 29,04,076 have been tested positive (14.41%) for COVID-19 until today.
Currently 21,01,999 people are in home quarantine and 19,237 people are in institutional quarantine.
With 8,832 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai recorded highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 20 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,724. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,32,192 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, as of now there are 58,455 active patients. On Friday, 5,352 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,61,043. The city's recovery rate is now at 84%.
Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the massive rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday warned of a complete lockdown in the next two days if the situation in the state persists. Uddhav reiterated that he doesn't want to impose a lockdown, but the present situation demands stricter curbs as people are nonchalantly flouting the norms in place. The CM said that he would discuss it with a few experts across sections and announce his decision in the coming days.