COVID-19 in Mumbai: With 8,832 new cases, city reports highest single-day spike

With 8,832 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai recorded highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 20 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,724. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,32,192 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now there are 58,455 active patients. On Friday, 5,352 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,61,043. The city's recovery rate is now at 84%.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases is now 86 days.

While the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing, Mumbai on Friday tested 44,328 people.

Check the full report here: