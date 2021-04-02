Maharashtra COVID-19 surge: CM Uddhav Thackeray to address people of state today at 8:30 pm

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will address people of the state at 8:30 pm today.

CM Uddhav Thackeray will also hold a meeting with the state officials over the deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the state. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4:30 pm at CM's Varsha residence. In this meeting, he will discuss the future course of action with the Secretary and other senior officials.

Maharashtra, on Thursday, reported 43,183 new COVID-19 cases, its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, which pushed the caseload to 28,56,163. Before this, the highest one-day spike was reported on March 28 (40,414).

The state reported 249 deaths during the day, another record since October last year, taking the fatality count to 54,898.

As many as 32,641 patients were discharged, the highest so far, taking the recovery count to 24,33,368. The number of active patients is 3,66,533 now.