 Thane Sessions Court Rejects Bail Again For Man Accused Of Living In India Without Valid Documents
Thane Sessions Court has rejected bail for the second time to a man accused of illegally residing in India. The court found his birth certificate bogus and held Aadhaar, PAN and other identity documents to be prima facie forged, inferring he is a Bangladeshi national.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
The Thane Sessions Court, which rejected bail for the second time to a man accused of residing in India without valid identity documents | Representative Image

Thane, Dec 25: The Thane Sessions Court has, for the second time, rejected the bail application of a man arrested for allegedly residing in India without valid travel or identity documents.

The court, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge A.S. Bhagwat, denied bail after observing that the accused had failed to produce any credible document to establish his identity.

Court Finds Birth Certificate Bogus

In its order, the court stated that it had minutely scrutinised the bail application along with the FIR and the entire charge sheet. Upon examination of the documents, the court noted that the date of birth certificate issued by the Mahad Municipal Council in the name of the accused, Aakash Lufthar Mulla, was found to be bogus.

Aadhaar, PAN and Other IDs Prima Facie Forged

Consequently, the court held that identity documents such as the Aadhaar card, PAN card and other records prepared on the basis of the said birth certificate were also prima facie forged.

Court Infers Accused Is Bangladeshi National

The court further observed that no additional documents were placed on record by the accused to prove his identity. “In such circumstances, it can be inferred that the accused is a Bangladeshi citizen, as alleged by the police, and has entered India without any valid documents,” the court noted. It also pointed out that there was no change in circumstances since the earlier bail application had been rejected.

Police Case Registered Against Three Accused

The case was registered by the Wagle Estate Police against three men for allegedly residing illegally in Thane. According to the FIR, all identity documents produced by the accused were found to be forged, indicating that he is a Bangladeshi national. The prosecution also contended that the date of birth certificate submitted by the accused was certified as bogus by the Mahad Municipal Council.

Prosecution Opposes Bail Citing Investigation Risks

The prosecution opposed the bail plea, stating that the accused, along with the other two co-accused, was arrested in December 2024. It argued that releasing the accused on bail would hamper the investigation and raise the risk of tampering with prosecution witnesses, absconding or repeating similar offences.

