COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: ‘Drive-in vaccination’ for above 45 years of age group begins at mall in Vashi

In a special initiative, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the Inorbit Mall, Vashi held its first ‘Drive-in vaccination’ for above of 45 years age group on Thursday. The LG level parking of the mall has been converted into a vaccination centre and citizens can get their jab without having to step out of their car.

The Drive-in vaccination started on Thursday for Navi Mumbai region between 9 am till 5 pm.

The vaccination drive is currently open for all citizens above 45 years of age. The drive will be carried out in three stages – registration, vaccination, and certificate collection. The citizens can note that there is no requirement for pre-registration as it will be done on-site itself.