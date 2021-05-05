Navi Mumbai: Only 823 citizens vaccinated till May 4 in 18-44 age group

Due to the low supply of vaccinations, in the first three days, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has vaccinated only 826 citizens between 18 years and 44 years age group. The civic body opened one special booth to vaccinate the age group of 18 to 44 years at Nerul civic hospital.

The civic body is updating about the availability of vaccination and centre where the vaccination will take place one day in advance. “Considering the low supply of vaccines at present, the information about which center and which vaccines will be available is being widely disseminated on social media every evening by the corporation and care is being taken not to cause inconvenience the citizens,” said a senior official.

Since the state and central government allowed the vaccination in the age group from 18 years to 44 years, a special booth has been set up to carry out the vaccination. “At this booth, 200 beneficiaries are vaccinated every day and the appointment of the same number is fixed on the portal,” said the official. For this vaccination, citizens between the ages of 18 to 44 have to visit https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in for registration.

“With the availability of adequate stocks of vaccines, the maximum number of citizens should be vaccinated in a short period of time,” said the official. Abhijeet Bangar, the municipal commissioner, during a daily review meeting of medical officers and departmental officers, directed the center to vaccinate 100% of citizens above the age of 45 with at least one dose of the vaccine by July 31. At present, vaccination centers are functioning in 28 places such as municipal hospitals / civic health centers and in 14 private hospitals.

So far, 2,98,975 citizens have been vaccinated in the NMMC area, out of which 67,805 citizens have taken the second dose of vaccine.