COVID-19 in Navi Mumbai: Nerul ward takes action against 3 establishments in MIDC for violating curfew norms

The Nerul ward office took action against three establishments for violating the COVID 19 norms. The ward office also collected Rs 64,000 as fines from them. The actions were taken in the MIDC industrial area where more than 15 percent of capacity employees were present.

Under per the Maharashtra government's mission Break the Chain, certain guidelines and restrictions have been issued and action is being taken against the violators. On Wednesday, Dattatray Nagre, Assistant Commissioner of Nerul ward along with and his staff made surprise visit at three establishments and found them violating the norms. The team took action and recovered a fine of Rs 64,000.

R 2 Ventures, located at the second floor of Reliance Fresh Mart in Nerul was fined as there were 35 employees of the company present while only 15 percent are allowed in IT related works. A fine of Rs 10,000 was recovered from the company.