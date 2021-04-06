Navi Mumbai: Husband kills wife suspecting extra-marital affair in Nerul; later surrenders

Suspecting his wife of having an extra-marital affair, a 35-year-old man in Nerul allegedly killed her on Sunday night and later surrendered before the police. The man was a delivery executive with a start-up and they had a seven years old daughter.

The accused identified as Sandesh Patil married the victim Pallavi around 10 years ago. However, off late, Patil started suspecting his wife. This led to frequent quarrels between them.

“Patil suspected that Pallavi was having an extra-marital affair with someone from the neighbourhood and that led to frequent quarrels between them,” said Sunil Gowli, an inspector from Nerul police station.

On Sunday night, they had an argument again on the same issue. In a fit of rage Patil stabbed Pallavi on her chest multiple times with a kitchen knife. Later, he also hit her head with a hammer. “Pallavi bled profusely and lost her consciousness on the spot. She was declared ‘brought dead’ when she was taken to a hospital nearby after some time.” said Gowli.

However, the accused Patil himself came to the police station and narrated the whole incident. “After an initial investigation based on his confession, Patil was arrested,” said the official

The police booked the accused under 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced before the judicial court on Monday and has been remanded to police custody.