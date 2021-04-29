Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief pays a surprise visit to containment zones in Belapur, Nerul

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner paid a surprise visit to mini containment zones in Nerul and Belapur wards on Thursday evening to check the effective implementation of ‘Mission Break the Chain’. He also interacted with the office bearers of societies sealed owing to a large number of COVID patients in the building.

There are 10 patients at the M1 tower of SBI Colony at sector 13 in Nerul and 13 COVID patients at the D3 tower in Bank of India Colony. Since the infected persons are more than 5, a type three micro-containment zone has been declared.

Bangar interacted with the officers of the society as well as the security guards and inquired about the implementation of the containment zone. The commissioner also inquired whether the essentials were being provided near the entrance during the containment zone and what kind of problem there was in it and assured that if there was any problem, it would be rectified immediately by the ward officer.

“As there are 2 patients on one floor in the D1 building in Bank of India Colony, the floor has been sealed as a type one mini containment zone with less than 5 patients. Bangar also inspected the arrangements there. He also made important suggestions, such as putting a seal on the elevator button on the floor, and putting up large billboards to inform others that the floor was a restricted area near the stairs,” said the ward officer.

Similarly, the Mahavir Darpan Society at Sector 27 Nerul in Belapur ward has been declared as a third type of micro containment zone as it has 6 COVID infected persons. The commissioner also visited the place and inspected the system and discussed issues with the society president.