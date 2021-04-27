Navi Mumbai: NMMC crosses 2 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations; civic chief Abhijit Bangar takes the second dose

The number of people vaccinated under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has crossed the 2 lakh mark on April 25 as the civic body is conducting a vaccination drive at 49 centres including in private hospitals. In the last 20 days, around 80,000 people were vaccinated in the city.

While taking the second dose of the vaccine civic chief Abhijit Bangar appealed to citizens that each beneficiary is required to take two doses of the vaccine. “It is mandatory to take the second dose of the same vaccine as the first dose,” said a senior civic official.

Amid rising number of positive cases of COVID-19, the civic body is putting its efforts to vaccinate maximum number of citizens who are allowed by the central government.

As per the data available with the Health Department of NMMC, while the vaccination drive was started on January 16, and till April 4, around 1,19,577 people were already vaccinated.

Vaccination for everyone above 45 years of age was started on April 1. So far, a total of 83,430 citizens above 45 and less than 60 years have been vaccinated.

As per the data available with the NMMC’s Health Department, a total of 27,653 health workers have taken the first dose of the vaccine while 16,059 of them have been administered the second dose. Similarly, 21,322 frontline workers were administered the first dose and 8,607 took the second dose. In addition, a total of 10,277 elderly with comorbidities and senior citizens were administered the vaccine.