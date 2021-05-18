COVID-19 in Mira Bhayander: Stung by shortage, BJP asks MBMC to float global tenders for vaccines

Toeing the lines of their Mumbai and Navi Mumbai counterparts, the BJP which single handedly rules the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has requested the civic administration to adopt a similar initiative to procure vaccines by floating a global expression of interest (EoI) on an independent basis in order to speed up the inoculation drive which is limping due to an acute shortage of jabs. In his letter to the civic chief and Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale, BJP corporator- Dhruvkishor Patil has not only asked the civic administration to procure Covid-19 vaccines directly from manufacturers across the globe but has also gave his assent to contribute Rs. 30 lakh for the procurement process from his local area development funds.

In response to the request, MBMC Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale (BJP) has also requested the civic administration to do the needful at the earliest. “Our top priority is to eliminate the threat of the deadly coronavirus and this would be possible only if we broaden the vaccination drive and ensure maximum coverage in minimum time. Moreover we are preparing for the third wave and timely inoculation ahead of it will help us stay in control.” said Hasnale. The MBMChas received a total of 2,16,730 doses including 1,97,230 Covishield and 19,500 Covaxin jabs so far.