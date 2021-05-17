Cyclone Tauktae: Gusty winds, heavy rains wreak havoc in Mira Bhayander; trees uprooted, waterlogging reported in

Gusty winds accompanied with heavy rains due to cyclone Tauktae led to several incidents of tree falling and water logging in the twin-city since Monday morning. Although no casualties were reported, a couple of vehicles including an auto-rickshaw was damaged due to tree falls. Heavy water logging was reported from low lying areas of the twin-city.

While 55 cases of tree falling were reported from the urban areas, 14 trees were uprooted in the coastal areas of Uttan near Bhayandar. This apart from a couple of stray cases in which tin-roofs of a tenement and a church was ripped off due to the extremely high wind speed and 80 incidents where branches of trees collapsed in the twin-city. Leaving apart a couple of complexes which witnessed outage due to heavy water logging, electric supply remained unaffected across the twin-city .