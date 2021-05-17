Mira Bhayander: Elderly woman dies after tree falls on hut due to Cyclone Tauktae

In a tragic incident related to the Tauktae cyclone, an elderly woman was crushed to death after a tree crashed on her hutment in the Mansachapada area of Kashimira. The tree fell on the hutment owing to gusty winds accompanied with heavy rains due to cyclone Tauktae on Monday evening.

"Three other family members of the deceased woman identified as Laxmi Gaikwad aged 75 years managed to rush out in time." informed, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation's- Chief Fire Officer- Prakash Borade. Fire brigade and police personnel immediately reached the spot and started rescue and relief operations.