Coronavirus Update in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray holds meetings with all DCs, number of cases increases to 12

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday held a meeting with all District Collectors through video conferencing to discuss issues related to the deadly Coronavirus which has caused 4,749 deaths worldwide. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta were also present.

Here are the highlights of the meeting:

1. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that irrespective of the people testing positive for Coronavirus in Maharashtra, the origin of the virus isn't local. He added that it has spread through foreign tourists. "The checkings have been intensified in the state since yesterday and also discussion with the embassies of different countries is on," he said.

2. Uddhav said that the citizens shouldn't panic and form long queues for testing outside hospitals. He said that the tourists who return should themselves stay at home for 15 days and not intermingle with family or society. Uddhav informed that the state government is reviewing the situation after every two hours. He added that there should be public awareness in tourist and religious places which are expected to be crowded.