Latest Coronavirus news in India: Full list of sporting events affected including the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and over 70 people testing positive in the country, the Sports Ministry on Thursday asked all national federations to ensure that any sporting event in India is conducted without any public gathering.
Speaking to IANS, Union Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya made it clear that if a sports event is unavoidable and has to be organised, it should be done ensuring there is no public gathering.
Julaniya said, "All national federations, including the BCCI, have been told to adhere to the guidelines and advisory issued by the ministry of health and public welfare. We have also told them to avoid any public gathering and if a sporting event has to be organised, it should be done without gathering of people."
However, it is not just the Indian Premier League (IPL) or Indian Super League (ISL) final between ATK and Chennaiyin, there are many other sporting events which have been affected due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Here are the sporting events affected by Coronavirus:
1. Cricket
i. India Vs South Africa (2nd and 3rd ODI) likely to be played in an empty stadiums.
ii. Fifth day of the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra to be played in an empty stadium.
iii. IPL 2020
2. Football
i. ISL final between ATK and Chennaiyin in Goa to be played in an empty stadium.
ii. FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Qatar on March 26 in Bhubaneswar postponed.
iii. FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Afghanistan in Kolkata on June 9 postponed.
iv. Final round of Santosh Trophy matches in Aizawl from April 14-27 postponed.
3. Golf:
i. India Open from March 19-22 postponed.
4. Para Sports:
i. All national and state championships postponed till April 15.
5. Shooting:
i. ISSF World Cup for Rifle, Pitol and Shotgun in New Delhi March 15-25 postponed.
6. Athletics:
i. Federation Cup National Junior Athletics Championships to be held in Bhopal from April 6-8 postponed.
7. Badminton:
i. India Open in New Delhi from March 24-29 to be held without spectators.
8. Basketball:
i. FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament from March 18 to 22 in Bengaluru postponed.
(With input from Agencies)
