Latest Coronavirus news in India: Full list of sporting events affected including the Indian Premier League (IPL)

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and over 70 people testing positive in the country, the Sports Ministry on Thursday asked all national federations to ensure that any sporting event in India is conducted without any public gathering.

Speaking to IANS, Union Sports Secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya made it clear that if a sports event is unavoidable and has to be organised, it should be done ensuring there is no public gathering.

Julaniya said, "All national federations, including the BCCI, have been told to adhere to the guidelines and advisory issued by the ministry of health and public welfare. We have also told them to avoid any public gathering and if a sporting event has to be organised, it should be done without gathering of people."

However, it is not just the Indian Premier League (IPL) or Indian Super League (ISL) final between ATK and Chennaiyin, there are many other sporting events which have been affected due to the Coronavirus outbreak.