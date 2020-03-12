Coronavirus hits IPL: Franchises willing to play behind closed doors but on one condition

The government has made it clear to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that any sporting event that has to be held amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak will have to be behind closed doors and the franchises are okay with the idea of the IPL being held with empty stands. But they wish for their foreign players to be made available from the start of the season.

Speaking to IANS, an official of one of the franchises said that with the government making its stance clear and the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the coronavirus outbreak a "pandemic", there is no other option than to play the match behind closed doors.

"See, the gate money is no issue as these things are insured. As for the fans, it is disappointing, but we don't really have much of an option as we have to abide by the diktat of the central government and even WHO has declared the outbreak a "pandemic".

"This makes it clear that if we have to have an IPL this year, it has to be behind closed doors. So now, would we rather want an IPL where fans can watch the games on television or we don't want an IPL in 2020? So, we are okay with that, but the BCCI must sit down and speak to the central government to make an exception and allow the foreign players to come in before April 15 as the IPL loses its sheen otherwise," the official said.