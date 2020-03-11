Coronavirus in India: Watch IPL on TV, says Maharashtra public health minister Rajesh Tope

In a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday at the state cabinet meeting proposed the cricket enthusiasts to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Television, instead of visiting the stadium.

Out of the 60 IPL matches, eight matches, including the opening game between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on March 29 and the final on May 24 are scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope had earlier said, "There is a danger of spread of contagious disease especially when people gather in large numbers."

In a slew of measures to stop the spread of the virus, Tope also said that the schools for students from Std. 1 to Std. 9 be closed for few days. Along with it, he added to avoid large gathering in marriages and public functions.

In Maharashtra, so far 5 have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune and 40 people who returned from Dubai have been screened for the deadly disease. While overall in India, 62 positive cases have been reported - 1 in Jammu and Kashmir, 2 in Ladakh, 17 in Rajasthan, 4 in Delhi, 8 in Uttar Pradesh, 5 in Karnataka, 17 in Kerala, 1 in Tamil Nadu and 1 in Telangana.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday reached 4,300 and 119,246 people have been tested positive worldwide.