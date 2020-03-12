Latest coronavirus news in India: MP Health department releases list of 100 people who arrived from coronavirus affected countries

Indore: Amid alerts of the deadly disease, the state health department has released a list of 100 people who have recently returned to city from the countries affected from COVID-19. “Our team is regularly taking health updates of suspected patients and those directed to remain isolated at their houses. We have also been screening the patients and trying to contact those in the list given by the state health department,” chief medical and health officer Dr Praveen Jadia said.

However, health officials are facing trouble in locating people who were not found on the given address. “We will contact all patients and will screen them along with providing them necessary treatment and guidance,” he said adding, “samples of those found suspected will be sent for testing.”

The health department has found one more suspected patient who returned from Italy. The 24-year-old male patient has been kept in isolation at MRTB Hospital and his samples have been sent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, for tests.

Meanwhile, all the four pending reports of suspected COVID-19 patients have tested negative. The four patients, including a 63-year-old US resident have tested negative for COVID-19. According to department, the condition of boy admitted to MRTB Hospital is stable and department will get their sample reports soon. As many as 15 samples of suspected COVID-19 patients were sent for testing of which 14 were found negative. Report of the sample recently send is pending.

Earlier, the department had sent samples to National Institute of Virology, Pune. Now, samples have been sent to AIIMS, Bhopal, which is nodal centre for cases in Madhya Pradesh.

Guidelines for people returning from overseas: District health department has appealed to people to provide details of all the people who have come to Indore not only from China but also from other countries including Spain, France, Italy, Iran, USA, Japan, and Germany where COVID-19 infection is high.

As per the advisory of ministry of health and family welfare, all incoming international passengers returning to India should self-monitor their health and follow required ‘Do’s and Dont’s’ mentioned by the government.

Besides, all passengers having travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain and Germany are advised to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival. If such passengers are working in some organisations/institutions, their respective employers are advised to facilitate work from home during this period.